Armenia reports record 1,058 new coronavirus cases in past day

YEREVAN, October 14. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 1,058 in the past twenty-four hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic in the republic, Armenia’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 1,058 cases of COVID-19 [the disease caused by the novel coronavirus] were identified and 395 patients recovered from the disease. To date, there are 46,713 recoveries while the total number of the infected is 58,624," the statement reads.

Armenia registered the previous highest daily coronavirus growth rate on June 7 (766 cases).

On October 13, Armenia reported 745 new coronavirus cases. Seven coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 1,039.

To date, Armenia has conducted about 332,000 coronavirus tests, covering about 11.2% of the country’s population. As many as 2,877 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past twenty-four hours, of which over 18% were positive.

The virus has been identified among about 1.8% of the republic’s population that equals 2.9 million people.

