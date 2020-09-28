Armenia reports over 49,500 coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, September 28. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 174 during the past day and amounted to 49,574, the country’s health ministry said on Monday.

"A total of 174 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the day. Fifty-two patients recovered. The overall number of recoveries stands at 43,665. The total number of confirmed cases is 49,574," it said, adding that six coronavirus patient died during the day. The overall number of fatalities is 957.

Some 286,000 people, or about ten percent of the entire population, have been tested for the coronavirus infection since the pandemic outbreak, including 1,935 during the past day. Over seventeen percent of the tests were positive, with about 1.7% of the population of 2.9 million being infected.

The epidemic reached its peak on June 7, when 766 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the day.