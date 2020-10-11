Presidential polls close in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, October 11. /TASS/. Voting in presidential election held on Sunday in Tajikistan has concluded, the polling stations closed at 20:00 (18:00 Moscow time).

The Central Commission on Elections and Referenda told TASS that the vote count has begun in the republic.

Earlier the commission noted that the election was considered valid since voter turnout as of 15:00 (13:00 Moscow time) surpassed 50%, hitting 70.7% (over 3.4 mln people).

According to the commission, in Tajikistan 3,375 polling stations were open with 39 more set up abroad in 29 countries, five of them in Russia (they will function until 20:00 Moscow time). The preliminary results of the vote will be announced by the commission at a briefing on October 12.

Five candidates are running in the polls - incumbent President Emomali Rahmon (designated by the Federation of Independent Trade Union, the Union of the Youth and the People’s Democratic Party of Tajikistan), Rustam Latifzoda of the Agrarian Party, Abduhalim Ghafforzoda of the Socialist Party, Rustam Rahmatzoda of the Party of Economic Reform and Miroj Abdulloyev of the Communist Party. The final results will be announced within 10 days after the vote.