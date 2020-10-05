Armenia reports Stepanakert shelled with Smerch, Polonez systems

YEREVAN, October 5 /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan shell the capital city of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh with Smerch, Polonez and Turkey-made T-300 Kasirga multiple launch missile systems, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Monday.

"Azerbaijan shells Stepanakert with missiles. It uses Smerch and Polonez systems, as well as Turkish-made Kasirga missiles," he said during a briefing.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.