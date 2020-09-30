Tajikistan records 9,769 coronavirus cases

DUSHANBE, September 30. /TASS/. Tajikistan has recorded 43 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 9,769, the Ministry for Health and Social Protection of the Population said on Wednesday.

Tajikistan reports that 0.1% of its 9.3-million population has been infected with coronavirus, which reproduction number (R) has risen to 0.9 in the past eight days.

According to the health ministry, the death toll from this disease has risen by one in the past 24 hours to climb to 76. The ministry added that 8,572 patients (or 87.7% of all the cases) recovered from the disease so far. In the past 24 hours, 41 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 74 people remain under medical supervision.

Tajikistan confirmed its first coronavirus cases on April 30, and in the following two weeks around 30 to 80 cases were reported daily. The peak was hit on May 15, when 211 new cases were recorded. Until May 22, more than 200 cases were registered in the country daily. Since June 1, the number of cases had begun gradually declining and since August 15 the daily rise was within 40 cases for a month. Nevertheless, COVID-19 daily cases have been on the rise since September 15.

The country began to lift the quarantine restrictions on June 15, reopening non-food markets, shopping malls, hotels, public catering outlets and beauty parlors. Nevertheless, wearing face coverings is made compulsory in public spaces, on transport, in stores and health institutions, with fines introduced for violators.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.