Cuba can become observer state in EAEU by year-end

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The decision to confer the status of the observer state in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to Cuba can be taken by the end of this year, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) says on Thursday.

"The decision to grant the status of the observer state at EAEU to Cuba can be made by the end of 2020," the Commission says.

The status provides countries with an opportunity to attend by invitation meetings of EAEU authorities without the right to participate in decision-making and to receive non-confidential documents approved by authorities. Moldova currently has such status.