Top diplomat says Russia helped stabilize coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The assistance provided by Russia has helped stabilize the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Wednesday at a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We express our gratitude to the Russian government for the humanitarian assistance provided during the epidemic, when medicines and a group of Russian doctors who provided consultative assistance were dispatched to Kazakhstan," he said. "Of course, that made a certain contribution to the stabilization of the coronavirus situation."

Kazakhstan’s top diplomat expressed satisfaction with the results of the talks and drew attention to the high level of cooperation between the two countries in international and regional organizations, in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

"Kazakhstan is preparing to host the next interregional cooperation forum in the city of Kokshetau next month," he said. "I believe that the border regions of Kazakhstan and Russia will be able to discuss new ways and new prospects for our cooperation."

He also spoke in favor of continuing regular consultations between the two countries’ Foreign Ministries, in particular, on cooperation in the information space and consular issues.