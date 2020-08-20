Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases surpass 103,800

NUR-SULTAN, August 20. /TASS/. Another 244 coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 103,815, the government’s anti-coronavirus commission reported on Thursday.

"Another 244 coronavirus cases, including 134 patients showing symptoms and 110 asymptomatic patients, were recorded. A total of 103,815 cases have been confirmed nationwide so far," the statement said.

Infected individuals make up 0.5% of Kazakhstan’s population (18.7 mln people). The highest number of confirmed infections (1,962) was recorded on July 9.

To date, 86,450 people have recovered, with 164 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll has climbed to 1,446. As of August 17, Kazakhstan conducted 2,291,327 coronavirus cases.

Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak on March 16, which ended on May 11. However, restrictions remained in place in its regions. Due to the growing number of infections, the authorities imposed additional restrictions on July 5. They began to lift them on August 17.