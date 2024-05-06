Russia adds another former Ukrainian minister to its wanted list

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has added former Ukrainian Information Policy Minister Yury Stets to its wanted list, he is accused in Russia of deciding to carry out a so-called anti-terrorist operation against peaceful civilians in Donbass and participating in the leadership of the said operation, according to the ministry’s database.

"Yury Yaroslavovich Stets. Born on December 19, 1975. Wanted under articles of the [Russian] Criminal Code," the database said, not specifying under which article he is wanted.

In April, the Investigative Committee accused Stets of leading the so-called anti-terrorist operation in Donbass.

The agency said that as a result of his criminal actions, 582 people were injured and killed, including 16 children, and more than 237 civilian infrastructure facilities of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics were completely destroyed or damaged.

Stets served as Ukraine's Information Policy Minister from December 2, 2014 to August 29, 2019.