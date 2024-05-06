Ukrainian troops attack Easter procession near monastery in DPR

DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked the participants of a religious Easter procession near a monastery in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on May 5, the monastery’s press service said.

"Yesterday, on May 5, drones attacked the participants of a public procession of the Cross for the unification of fraternal nations which followed the line of combat engagement. The procession followed a route near the Svyato-Uspensky Nikolo-Vasilyevsky Monastery. All three motor vehicles have been hit and, most likely, burned down," a statement on the monastery Telegram channel said.

It is noted that there have been no casualties.