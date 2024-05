MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned British Ambassador to Moscow Nigel Casey, the ministry said in a statement.

"The British ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," the statement reads.

The ministry did not specify its reasons for summoning the envoy.

On May 2, Reuters published an interview with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron who claimed that Ukraine had the right to use British-made weapons against targets inside Russia.