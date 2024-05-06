Ukraine hits Belgorod Region again to stymie first response efforts following first attack

BELGOROD, May 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have again launched a drone offensive on the village of Berezovka in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, where seven people were killed earlier, in order to hinder the work of first responders, emergency services told TASS.

According to them, at least two attempted attacks occurred after the first one, hampering the evacuation of those killed and wounded. That said, according to a TASS correspondent, emergency services did everything possible to help people.

Earlier on Monday, in the vicinity of the village of Berezovka, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked vehicles with employees of agricultural enterprises. The Agro-Belogorye Group reported seven fatalities. According to the Russian Health Ministry, 40 people were wounded and 30 were hospitalized.