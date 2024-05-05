Russia puts Ukraine’s former top security official, ex-top diplomat on wanted list

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov and ex-Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin have been put on the wanted list under an article of the Russian Criminal Code, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s database.

"Alexey Myacheslavovich Danilov, born on September 7, 1962 in the town of Krasny Luch, Lugansk Region, is wanted under a Russian Criminal Code article," the database said. It does not specify the crime of which he is suspected.

In addition, according to the database, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin is also wanted under one of the articles of the Russian Criminal Code. The database also said that Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) ex-Chairman and former Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman is also wanted.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Interior Ministry had put on the wanted list former Ukrainian acting Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Koval and commander of the Ukrainian ground forces Alexander Pavlyuk.