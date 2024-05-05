Europe does not create preconditions for interest-based dialogue with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia's dialogue with Western European countries can take place when they are ready to conduct it with a balance of interests, but so far there are no preconditions for it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Bosnia’s ATV channel.

According to the top diplomat, the dialogue can be successful only when the countries of Western Europe "realize the utter futility of their colonial policy of subjugating everyone and everything, of interfering in the affairs of other regions, be it the South Caucasus or Central Asia."

"If they are ready to base their cooperation not on the balance of power, but on the balance of legitimate interests, then a promising conversation can take place," Lavrov emphasized. "So far, we do not see any preconditions for this," he added.