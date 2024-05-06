Forty people, including 3 children, wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Forty people, including three children, were wounded after Ukraine launched a drone offensive targeting cars in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod Region, the Russian Health Minister’s aide Alexey Kuznetsov said on Monday.

"According to the latest information, 40 people, including three children, were wounded in an attack by Ukrainian nationalists using drones," he said. "Thirty of them, including children, have been hospitalized, 10 more received medical assistance at the scene."

Kuznetsov noted that Health Minister Mikhail Murashko was personally overseeing the medical care of the victims of the attack.

"The wounded are provided with all of the required medical care, on-line consultations with specialists from the country’s leading federal medical centers have been organized," he added.

According to Agro-Belogorye Group in the Russian borderline region of Belgorod, two Gazel minivans owned by the two farms in Graivoron and Borisovka came under a drone attack at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 GMT) on Monday. Apart from the two vehicles belonging to the farms, a car, presumably with children on board, was struck by a drone as well.

According to earlier reports, seven people were killed in the attack.