Death toll from drone attack on minivans in Russia’s Belgorod Region rises to seven

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The death toll from a Ukrainian drone attack on two minivans belonging to Agro-Belogorye Group in the Russian borderline region of Belgorod has increased to seven, the pork business told TASS.

Earlier reports said six people had been killed.

"So far, seven employees of [Agro-Belogorye] pig farms in Graivoron and Borisovka have been reported killed," the company said in a statement.

Also, 15 employees sustained wounds of varying severity. "There will be updates about casualties," Agro-Belogorye added.

According to the company, two Gazel minivans owned by the two farms in Graivoron and Borisovka came under a drone attack at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT - TASS) on Monday. Apart from the two vehicles belonging to the farms, a car, presumably with children on board, was damaged in the attack, too.