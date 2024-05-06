New arms race in Europe already started, Ukrainian foreign minister believes

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The EU must switch to a wartime economy in order to win in a new arms race, which has already begun, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said, speaking before the participants of the EU and Ukrainian defense industry forum in Brussels.

"If we want to maintain peace in the EU, we must switch to wartime economy and industry Europe. […] We have already entered a new arms race, whether we comprehend it or not, whether we like it or not," he said.

He added that bringing EU weapons to a single standard is a priority task right now.

"Currently, French-made shells fit only French-made weapons, German-made shells only fit German-made weapons, and Polish-made ones only fit Polish-made guns," he noted.

In addition, the foreign minister advocated switching to long-term contracts and planning in arms industry, for strengthening of cooperation of European and Ukrainian defense industry - first and foremost, in investment and funding of production.

"Our production capabilities currently significantly exceed our financial resources," he noted.

Russia’s representatives have repeatedly noted that the demilitarization of Ukraine is one of the special military operation’s goals, and Western arms shipments will not prevent the operation’s goals from being achieved.