MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Pierre Levy, summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, left the ministry building without making any comments to the reporters.

The diplomat spent slightly over 30 minutes inside the ministry.

Earlier, British Ambassador Nigel Casey was also summoned to the ministry. He also made no comments for the press before or after the visit.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced the summoning of both envoys on her Telegram channel earlier.