Israeli forces face resistance in West Bank raids

DUBAI, May 6. /TASS/. The Israeli military has met with resistance during raids in some West Bank cities, Qatar's Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, the raids took place mainly in the cities of Silwan, Tubas, Tulkarem and Hebron. The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that the Israeli forces' actions provoked clashes in the town of Tubas. Gunfire can be heard in videos posted online. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.