Russian troops repulse over 120 Ukrainian attacks at LPR frontiers in April — expert

LUGANSK, May 6. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed over 120 attempts by the Ukrainian military to penetrate the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) last month, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"In April, Ukrainian armed formations continued attempts to halt the advance of our troops. Over the past month, 125 enemy attacks were repulsed at the LPR frontiers. In the reporting period, the enemy lost about 17,185 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries or 3,935 [militants] more than in March," the military expert said.

In April, Russian troops destroyed 29 Ukrainian tanks, 72 armored combat vehicles and 419 other vehicles, Marochko said.

Over the week of April 28-May 4, Ukrainian troops made 27 futile attempts to penetrate the LPR, losing 3,300 soldiers and mercenaries, the expert said.