Over 26 mln people infected with COVID-19 worldwide

TASS, September 3. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases around the world exceeded 26 million on Thursday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the university, a total of 26,031,410 cases have been recorded so far, 863,028 people have died, while 17,291,874 patients have recovered. The largest number of confirmed cases (6,113,359) has been recorded in the United States, followed by Brazil (3,997,865) and India (3,769,523).