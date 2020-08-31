COVID-19 herd immunity in 11 Russian regions surpasses 20%, sanitary watchdog says

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Herd immunity of Russians to the coronavirus infection after the first phase of a study conducted by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing surpasses 20% in 11 regions. The highest immunity levels were detected in children of preschool and elementary school age, the agency’s press service reported on Monday.

"Within the framework of phase one in June-August over 71,800 people were checked in 26 subjects of the Russian Federation. According to the results of the study, in 11 regions the herd immunity level was over 20%, the highest levels of herd immunity were established for children of preschool (ages 1-6) and early school (ages 7-13) age; the values for these age groups 1.3-2.1 times surpass the average level of herd immunity in the regions," the statement said.

Among social workers the highest level of herd immunity was detected in the sphere of healthcare and education. "The situation remains under control of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing," the agency noted.