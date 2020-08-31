Portugal’s coronavirus cases pass 58,000

MADRID, August 31. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Portugal rose by 244 to 58,012 in the past 24 hours, the country’s Directorate-General for Health said on Monday.

Three coronavirus deaths were recorded in the past day, bringing the death toll to 1,822. Nearly 42,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country. As many as 349 patients remain hospitalized, 41 of them are in intensive care.

A state of emergency was in effect in the country until May 2. On July 1, the Spanish and Portuguese authorities reopened the border between the two countries, which had been closed due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 25,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 850,870 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 17,716,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.