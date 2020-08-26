Tikhanovskaya disproves reports of opposition’s plans to shut down borders with Russia

WARSAW, August 26. /TASS/. Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has disproved reports claiming that the Belarusian opposition wants to shut down borders with Russia.

"There were people saying that we want to shut down borders with Russia, this is nonsense," she said in an interview with the Polish news portal Onet published on Wednesday. She stressed that the Coordination Council set up by the opposition had disproved those reports.

Tikhanovskaya was asked about Belarus’ policy on Russia in case of a new election. She noted that the policy would be determined by the elected president. She stressed that her main goal for now is to hold a new presidential election in the republic.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. She is currently in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, several thousand people were detained, and dozens of police officers and demonstrators suffered injuries. Attempts to organize strikes at several Belarusian plants were made. Rallies to support Lukashenko later took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities.

The opposition established the Coordination Council for the transition of power in the country. The Belarusian Investigative Committee launched criminal proceedings over its creation.