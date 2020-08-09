Al Jazeera: clashes between protesters and police reported from central Beirut

TASS, August 9. Clashes between protesters and law enforcers have erupted in central Beirut, Al Jazeera TV reported on Sunday.

According to the television channel, clashes are reported from an area near the Lebanese parliament’s building. The police are using tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Al Arabiya said earlier on Sunday that protesters had begun to gather in downtown Beirut again. According to the television channel, calls for participation were spread in the morning via social networks.

On Saturday, an anti-government protest gripped downtown Beirut, turning into riots. Sami Gemayel, the leader of Lebanon's Kataeb opposition party, had earlier called for mass anti-government protests. The protesters blamed the ruling coalition for corruption and demanded an early election and an independent probe into a powerful blast that ripped through Beirut’s port on August 4, claiming more than 150 lives and destroying the capital’s infrastructure.

Earlier, Arab media reported that at least 728 people were injured in the protests and one police officer died of a head injury.