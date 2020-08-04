Bulgaria confirms record high daily COVID-19 death toll

SOFIA, August 4. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s doctors registered 204 coronavirus cases in the past day, which is 85 more than the day earlier, and a record high number of daily fatalities, 16, pushing the death toll to 404, the Health Ministry’s United Information Portal said.

The overall number of infections hit 12,159, including 701 medical workers. Some 6,684 people recovered and 823 patients are staying in hospitals, including 43 in grave condition, who are in intensive care. Bulgaria has carried out 4,137 tests for the coronavirus.

Bulgarian hospitals face a serious lack of medical personnel. One of key sites of the outbreak is the home for elderly people in Varna, where 102 people, including nine support staff, were infected after contacting with a doctor diagnosed with COVID-19.

Bulgaria reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8. The authorities declared a state of emergency on March 13 until May 14. At present an emergency epidemic situation is in effect in Bulgaria, which was extended until the end of August. Social distancing and wearing face masks is compulsory in indoor public places and on transport.