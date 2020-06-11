Bulgaria reports record high number of daily coronavirus cases

The bulk of cases were recorded in Smolyan — 41, Sofia — 19 and Stara Zagora — 15. A total of 2,993 people have contracted COVID-19, 1,664 have recovered and 167 have died.

Some 187 patients with coronavirus are in hospitals now, including 17 in intensive care.

"A growing number of those ill shows that the coronavirus keeps circulating in the country and finds a chance for spreading locally, especially at enterprises where a large number of people are working compactly. Probably, we are talking about the second wave of infection. Besides, it seems to me that now the virus has become less contagious and a bigger number of people have fewer symptoms. We will continue the effort on limiting the spread of the disease and recording the cases, but we are not planning to impose tough quarantine measures. We should learn how to live with the virus without blocking everyday work," chief sanitary doctor Angel Kunchev told bTV television.

Bulgaria reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8. The authorities declared a state of emergency on March 13 until May 14.

Now a state of emergency over the epidemiological situation is in effect in Bulgaria, which was extended until the end of the month on Wednesday. Observing social distance, as well as wearing face masks in indoor public facilities and on transport is compulsory.