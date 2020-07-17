Belarus to remain ‘close and native’ country for Russia, Lukashenko says

MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Belarus always was and still is a close and native country for Russia, President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We are not going to go anywhere away from Russia, as some try to present. We are located on this piece of land. It was always close and native for a Russian man, a Russian citizen. It will always be like this even if we would like it to be otherwise. The peoples will decide how to live without us. But it would be nice if we were present during this process," the Belarusian leader underscored during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Friday.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus insists on compliance with all union agreements.

"There is a list from both our and the Russian sides. We must comply with these agreements and build our relations solely on basis of equality," he claimed.

Lukashenko noted that he studied this topic very closely as a historian.

"Unions built on unequal basis do not exist for long," Lukashenko said, adding that times have changed.

"It is impossible to capture a country and to subdue it for 100-150 years, like in the Middle Ages, and there is no need for that. And Russia has enough lands, if we speak about Russia," Lukashenko said. "But if someone outside our country, from the other side, thinks in such things and concepts, I believe his life would not be long-lasting.".