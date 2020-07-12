Poland’s incumbent President Andrzej Duda winning runoff election - exit poll

WARSAW, July 12. /TASS/. Poland’s incumbent President Andrzej Duda, who is running for his second term in office, is winning Sunday’s runoff election with 50.4% of votes, as follows from the exit poll results cited by the Polish television after the closure of polling stations.

Duda’s rival, Warsaw Mayor Rafa· Trzaskowski, nominated by the biggest opposition party Civic Platform, is scoring 49.6% of the vote.

According to Ipsos pollster, the statistical error is around two percent.

The voter turnout in the runoff election was 68.9% The voter turnout in the first round of elections was 64.5%

Official results are to be announced within 48 hours.

Presidential elections in Poland are held every five years. One person cannot hold the presidential office for more than two consecutive terms. Duda took office in 2015.