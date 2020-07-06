Serbia reports 16,420 coronavirus cases

BELGRADE, July 6. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia grew by 289 over the past day and reached 16,420, with 317 fatalities, the country’s health ministry said on Monday.

According to the health ministry, six coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day. As many as 7,872 people were tested for the novel coronavirus during the day.

As many as 2,737 coronavirus-positive patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals, including 93 connected to lung ventilators. A total of 447,317 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection since the epidemic outbreak. The mortality rate is 1.93%

The most serious situation is in the capital city of Belgrade, which accounts for 82.5% of Serbia’s coronavirus cases.. Belgrade’s Mayor Zoran Radojicic on Friday imposed an emergency regime over a coronavirus outbreak as a preventive measure to protect the people. Thus, the mayor banned gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and more than 500 people outdoors. Night clubs and cafes without summer terraces have been closed. People are obliged to wear face masks. Violators will face fines.