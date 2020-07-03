Ukrainian president’s wife recovers from coronavirus

KIEV, July 3./TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s wife has recovered from coronavirus, the president’s office reported on Friday.

"First Lady of Ukraine Yelena Zelenskaya has recovered after being infected with COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital today. She feels well and is happy to be with her family again," it said. However, Yelena needs to continue medical treatment after bilateral pneumonia and will undergo it at home, the office said.

It reported about her hospitalization on June 16. Prior to that, she had undergone outpatient treatment for a few days. President Zelensky and the children tested negative for coronavirus.

As of Friday morning, Ukraine officially confirmed 46,763 coronavirus cases.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 524,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,172,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.