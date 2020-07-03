Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus nearing 63,000

MINSK, July 3. /TASS/. As many as 299 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases rising to 62,997. The daily death toll was seven, the country’ health ministry reported on Friday.

"As many as 62,997 people have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 412 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said.

According to the latest update, as many as 49,909 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 1,043,876 coronavirus tests have been conducted..