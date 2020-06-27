Macron says he plans to visit Russia soon

PARIS, June 27. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the dialogue between Paris and Moscow continues and that he plans to visit Russia soon.

"The trust-based dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin that began at the Fort de Bregancon continues, "he noted in a Twitter post on Saturday. "Security in Europe, regional conflicts, climate, including melting Arctic permafrost. We are moving forward, and I will travel to Russia soon."

On Friday, the two leaders held a video call to discuss the fight against the coronavirus and other global challenges, bilateral relations, the conflicts in Libya, Syria and Ukraine.

Macron noted that he was going to come to Russia at the invitation of Putin on May 9 to attend Victory Day celebrations. However, the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from doing so. "If the epidemiological situation allows, at the end of the summer I would like take advantage of your offer and pay an official visit to Russia," the French leader said. "Welcome," Putin answered.

The Russian and French leaders held talks in France’s Fort de Bregancon on August 19, 2019. The invitation of the Russian leader to the French president’s summer residence was believed at that time to be linked to Macron’s desire to see Russia reunited with Europe stretching "from Lisbon to Vladivostok.".