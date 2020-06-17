Coronavirus cases in Armenia surpass 18,000

"In the past twenty-four hours, 544 new coronavirus cases were identified and 243 patients recovered from the illness. To date, 6,814 patients have recovered from the disease while the total number of the infected stands at 18,003," the ministry said in a statement.

Nine coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours (six women and three men), bringing total fatalities in the republic to 302, the ministry said.

The situation with the coronavirus spread in Armenia remains tense. In the past week, the republic registered from 200 to 600 new coronavirus cases daily.

Armenia registered the first coronavirus case on March 1. On March 16, the Armenian authorities introduced a state of emergency and a strict lockdown. These restrictions were subsequently extended to July 13. On May 18, the Armenian government lifted all economic restrictions and public transport, the subway, restaurants and shopping centers resumed their operation. After the restrictions were lifted, the number of coronavirus cases grew significantly. On May 25, the Armenian authorities introduced the mandatory regime of wearing face masks.

In early June, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the scope of violations of epidemiological safety standards was disastrous and the country was on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. Amid these statements, he dismissed on June 8 the heads of the country’s law enforcement agencies, saying that they had failed to keep the situation under control.

In early June, Pashinyan announced that he and his family members had contracted the coronavirus. A week later, it was reported that all of them had recovered from the illness.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8,266,480 people have been infected worldwide and more than 446,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,323,350 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.