Armenia reports 425 new coronavirus cases in past day

Eight coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total fatalities to 293, according to the republic’s Health Ministry

YEREVAN, June 16. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 425 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 397 the day before, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. "In the past twenty-four hours, 425 new coronavirus cases were identified and 295 patients recovered from the illness. To date, 6,571 patients have recovered from the disease while the total number of the infected stands at 17,489," the ministry said in a statement.

Eight coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 293 since the pandemic outbreak in the republic, the ministry said. The situation with the coronavirus spread in Armenia remains tense. In the past week, the republic registered from 200 to 600 new coronavirus cases daily.

Armenia saw the first coronavirus case on March 1. On March 16, the Armenian authorities introduced a state of emergency and a strict lockdown. These restrictions were subsequently extended to July 13. On May 18, the Armenian government lifted all economic restrictions and public transport, the subway, restaurants and shopping centers resumed their operation. After the restrictions were lifted, the number of coronavirus cases soared. On May 25, the Armenian authorities introduced the mandatory regime of wearing face masks.

