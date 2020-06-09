Armenian government set to extend state of emergency over pandemic

"As for extending the state of emergency, there is such a probability. This probability is quite high and I think that we will extend the state of emergency," he said.

The Armenian government made a decision on May 14 to extend the state of emergency in the republic until June 13.

The situation with the coronavirus spread remains tense in the republic. Pashinyan announced on June 7 that the real number of infected people in the republic could exceed 100,000.

As the premier said, the Armenian healthcare system was overburdened and 200 patients could not be hospitalized over the absence of hospital beds. Pashinyan said that the scope of the violation of sanitary requirements in the country was disastrous and the law-enforcement agencies could not keep the situation under control.

Pashinyan said on June 8 he had initiated the process of dismissing the heads of the National Security Service and police and also the chief of the General Staff. As the Armenian premier said on many occasions before, the law-enforcement agencies, in particular, the National Security Service and the police, were failing to cope with mass violations of epidemiological safety standards and accused the heads of these agencies of underreporting these breaches to him.

