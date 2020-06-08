WHO to convene online consultations on coronavirus contact tracing on June 9

"Starting tomorrow, WHO is convening an online consultation on COVID-19 contact tracing, to share technical and operational experience, including innovations in digital technology," he told a briefing.

GENEVA, June 8. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to organize an online conference on coronavirus contact tracing on June 9, WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

According to the WHO chief, contact tracing is a key element of response to the pandemic. However, he admitted that digital contact tracing tools "can also pose challenges to privacy, lead to incorrect medical advice based on self-reported symptoms, and can exclude those who do not have access to modern digital technologies."

"More evidence is needed about the effectiveness of these tools for contact tracing. We encourage countries to gather this evidence as they roll out these tools, and to contribute that evidence to the global knowledge base," he stressed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 406,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,466,500 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.