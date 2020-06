GENEVA, June 8. /TASS/. Although the coronavirus situation in Europe is improving, it is worsening globally, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"Almost 7 million cases [of COVID-19] have now been reported to WHO, and almost 400,000 deaths," he told a briefing. "Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening."