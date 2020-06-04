FBI brands Brooklyn ambush leaving two NYPD officers shot, one stabbed ‘cowardly attack’

The agency’s tweet slammed the armed assault as a ‘cowardly attack’ on the NYPD. "The FBI New York office is fully engaged," FBI New York said on Twitter.

NEW YORK, June 4./TASS/. Unidentified individuals attacked three police officers in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York overnight to Thursday, wounding two of them and stabbing another, the official Twitter account for the FBI’s New York office stated on its page Thursday.

Protests in New York were mainly peaceful last night. Thousands took part despite a curfew enacted in the wake of the turmoil.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.