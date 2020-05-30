Minneapolis imposes mandatory curfew amid unrest — decree

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. A curfew was imposed in the US cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul amid the ongoing unrest, sparked by the death of George Floyd.

"Mayor Frey has issued Emergency Regulation No. 2020-2-1 which imposes a curfew throughout the City of Minneapolis beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Fri., May 29) and extends through the weekend," a decree by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says.

The curfew will be in place from 20:00 to 06.00 on Saturday and Sunday. Violators will be punished with a fine of at least $1,000 and prison term of at least 90 days.

Similar measures were introduced in the nearby city of St. Paul, where protests also took place. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared a state of local emergency Friday and announced the curfew from 20:00 to 06.00 on Saturday and Sunday.

In his words, the curfew will not apply to journalists and those who have to return home at nighttime.

US Government’s response

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had requested the US Department of Justice to expedite the investigation into George Floyd’s death and expressed his condolences to the victim’s family.

"We have peaceful protesters and support the rights for peaceful protesters — we can't allow a situation like happened in Minneapolis to descend further into lawlessness, anarchy and chaos," Trump added.

He also said that that "looters" should not be allowed to "drown out peaceful protesters."

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested witnesses to submit photos and videos that can clarify the circumstances of Floyd’s detention and subsequent death.

"The Minneapolis Division of the FBI has a website now available where citizens can send digital media in support of the federal civil rights investigation into the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in South Minneapolis," FBI said. "Citizens who were in the area before, during, or after the incident are urged to post any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case."

Mass protests and unrests broke out in Minnesota and several other US states after a video of George Floyd’s May 25 detention was posted online. Floyd, a black man, suspected of paying with fake money at a local shop, was handcuffed by a white police officer, who put him to the ground and pressed his knee firmly against the man’s neck. Floyd pleaded that he cannot breathe, but police paid no attention to that. Shortly after, Floyd died in hospital. The four police officers who arrested him were sacked on May 26. One of them - Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on Floyd - was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests to demand justice for Floyd, which began in Minneapolis on May 26, grew into clashes with police, shop looting and arsons. The state of emergency has been declared in the city. Minnesota's governor activated the state's National Guard to "help provide security and restore safety.".