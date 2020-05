ANKARA, May 27. /TASS/. An explosion went off in the Idlib de-escalation area in Syria, the Turkish TV channel A Haber reported on Wednesday.

Turkey will not launch major operation against militants in Idlib — analyst

The bomb went off as a Turkish military convoy was moving along the M4 highway, it said.

The TV channel reported injuries, without specifying, though, who suffered in the explosion.

An improvised roadside bomb triggered the blast. No terrorist grouping has claimed responsibility for the attack by now.