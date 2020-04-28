Kazakhstan’s coronavirus case tally reaches 2,950

NUR-SULTAN, April 28. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s doctors have recorded another 90 coronavirus cases over the past few hours, the total number of infected people has reached 2,950, the press service of the country’s Ministry of Healthcare reported on Thursday.

"Another 90 coronavirus cases have been recorded, including 52 in Nur-Sultan, 17 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 1 in the West Kazakhstan region, 1 in the Karaganda region and 1 in the Mangystau region," the press service said.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 725, 25 people have died.

On March 15, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the country until April 15 over coronavirus. Additionally, it was decided to impose a lockdown in Nur-Sultan and Almaty from March 19. Later on, the head of state ordered to toughen lockdown measures in all regions of the country. On April 27, he announced that the state of emergency had been extended until May 11.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.