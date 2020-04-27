Over 38,000 coronavirus cases reported in the Netherlands

According to the institute, 38,245 people have tested positive for coronavirus as of now. As many as 4,518 people have died, with 43 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The institute does not give data on how many patients have recovered.

THE HAGUE, April 27./TASS/. As many as 400 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the Netherlands in the past 24 hours, bringing their overall number to over 38,000, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment reported on Monday.

"Figures of the past few days confirm that the measures [taken by the government to prevent the spread of the virus] work," it said. "The number of daily hospitalized patients continues declining. The same refers to fatalities," the national institute reported.

The Netherlands reported the first coronavirus patient on February 27, while the first death was reported on March 6. The country took measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. All educational and entertainment establishments, gyms, cafes, bars, restaurants, hairdresser’s, beauty and massage parlors are closed until May 19. People are requested to stay at home and work from home whenever possible, as well as to keep a distance of 1.5 meters from each other in the street and in supermarkets. They are banned from visiting other countries without urgent necessity. Besides, all mass events have been banned across the country until September 1.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 207,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 882,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.