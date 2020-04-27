Number of patients recovered from coronavirus in Spain surpasses 100,000

Over the past day, 2,144 patients recovered. The number of deaths due to coronavirus in 24 hours increased by 331 and reached 23,521 people. An anti-record for the number of deaths was recorded in the country on April 1, when 950 patients fell victims to the pandemic in a day. The number of cases reached 209,465 and increased by 1,831 per day.

MADRID, April 27. /TASS/. At least 100,875 people have recovered from the disease caused by the new coronavirus since the spread of infection in the country, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

The first case of coronavirus in Spain was detected on January 31, the number of infected people began to rise sharply after the outbreak in Italy. Since mid-March, the country has been on high alert - this measure allowed the authorities to restrict movement of residents throughout the country, except in cases of emergency. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that from April 27, the regime will be eased for children under the age of 12 so that they can go out.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.