Coronavirus cases in Georgia reach 496

TBILISI, April 27. /TASS/. Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been identified in the South Caucasus Republic of Georgia and the total number of people infected with the disease has reached 496, the Georgian government reported on its website focused on keeping the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

The updated data show that over 4,800 people in Georgia are under a quarantine while 571 individuals are staying at inpatient clinics. A total of 149 people have recovered from the illness and six patients have died. Three Georgian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus have been delivered to their home country from abroad.

Georgia declared a state of emergency over the pandemic from March 21 to May 22.