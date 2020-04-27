Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 6,198 over past day to 87,147.
Russian government develops measures to support the aviation industry
Russian Minister of Economic Development said it will also include subsidies to companies
Kim Jong-un thanks workers of major construction project - report
The news that Kim Jong-un missed the national holiday fueled rumors on his alleged illness
Kim Jong-un sends letter to Syrian President al-Assad, agency reports
In the letter, Kim Jong-un also expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will continue developing
Russia’s northernmost missile unit uses Bastion coastal defense systems in Arctic drills
The Bastion coastal defense missile systems armed with Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles are in service with the Northern Fleet’s Arctic units stationed on the Alexandra Land and Kotelny islands
Lavrov: several countries ‘support’ US in their claims against China during pandemic
According to him, the trends that have manifested globally for the last couple of decades, "have significantly accelerated and escalated" during the pandemic
Choice of experts for OPCW investigation team violates UN Charter — Russian envoy
The issue is that most members of the team come from NATO states, according to the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna
Putin expected to make new statements on coronavirus situation next week
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said obviously Russia would ease its anti-coronavirus measures step-by-step
Russian envoy to Serbia slams attempts to besmirch aid to Serbia, Italy as cynical
The diplomat underlined that Serbia and Italy themselves welcome the Russian help with hope and gratitude
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Putin and Trump adopt joint statement on anniversary of meeting on the Elbe
The presidents of Russia and the United States emphasized that the ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause
Russian soldiers to receive wearable thermal imagers - developer
Engineering reconnaissance provides information on enemy’s positions, fortifications and buildings, mine barriers, terrain properties and other things
International Space Station crew starts unloading Progress MS-14 spacecraft
The cosmonaut also posted photos of the unloading, showing packed cargo and oranges floating around at zero gravity
Russian Prosecutor General’s office demands to block US-based Project Harmony website
On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Justice placed a US non-governmental organization Project Harmony on the list of undesirable organizations
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Russia returns two notes on Crimea to Ukraine — diplomat
In the first one, Kiev protests against archaeological excavations and earthworks in Crimea; in the second one, it demands a report on measures taken to fight the coronavirus epidemic in Crimea and Donbass
About 1.7 million people affected by Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Russia — ministry
The meltdown at the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant occurred in the small hours of April 26, 1986
Those who rewrite history should hear Putin-Trump joint statement - senior MP
The senior lawmaker believes that the statement of the two presidents "gives hope that ‘the spirit of the Elbe’ can still be restored in Russian-US relations as a symbol of common approaches to modern challenges and threats"
Press review: Turkey’s airstrike plot on Libya and Israel’s Jordan Valley annexation bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 23
US accuses Iran of using ballistic technologies for satellite launch
According to Pompeo, Tehran’s space program "is neither peaceful nor entirely civilian"
Putin about to become expert in virology
Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Vladimir Putin is in the habit of trying to reach an expert-level knowledge of topics he is working with
Russia-US strategic dialogue on space hardly possible — expert
According to Lukyanov, "no qualitative changes in Russian-US relations should be expected" even when the global agenda will change
Press review: US, Iran move to the brink of war and will Covid-19 affect counter-sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 24
International relations system to be revised after crisis — Kremlin aide
According to him, the majority of international institutions cannot cope with the crisis
Nearly 900 coronavirus cases confirmed in Russian army
According to the ministry, a total of 314 servicemen are undergoing treatment at the ministry’s hospitals
Putin signs law to simplify procedure to obtain Russian citizenship
Under the law, foreigners will no longer have to renounce the citizenship in their native countries to obtain a Russian passport
Lukoil can work comfortably in Russia at an oil price of $ 9-11 per barrel — Alekperov
On April 21, price of Russian Urals oil in northwestern Europe fell to $11.59
Three more Italian regions asking Russian military to help to fight pandemic
Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov emphasized that "if the military did not do what is needed, such requests would not be coming in"
Syrian air defense repelling missile attack near Damascus - agency
The attack was carried out by the Israeli side
This week in photos: New Lenin statue unveiled, Batman's gifts, UK Parliament goes on Zoom
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 80,000
Some 45.9% of new cases (2,920) are without any symptoms
Russia suspends grain export until July 1
According to the ministry the non-tariff quota for grain export from Russia to the tune of 7 mln tonnes was selected in full
Russian national Yaroshenko denied early release from prison - lawyer
Earlier, Konstantin Yaroshenko told that one of his cellmates died from the coronavirus infection
Number of coronavirus cases at construction site in northwest Russia rises to 791
The overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the region stands at 961
Export configuration of Russia’s Bumerang combat vehicle to differ from domestic version
At the same time, the combat vehicles’ design will not undergo any changes
Lavrov: WHO not perfect, but it fulfils its role
The minister reminded that the activity of the WHO is determined by its member states
Russian military doctors help cure 40 patients with COVID-19 in Bergamo
15 people had been transferred to intensive care units
The 'Victory Rocket' with Progress MS-14 cargo craft takes off Baikonur cosmodrome
This is the first cargo launch towards the International Space Station in 2020
‘Victory Rocket’ carrying Progress cargo craft to ISS slated for launch Saturday
The cargo spacecraft will deliver 420 kilograms of water, 46 kg of oxygen, 650 kg of fuel and 1,350 kg of dry cargo
Several EU countries cannot ask for Russia’s help because of their ‘big brothers’ — Lavrov
According to him, countries are trying to rely more on themselves in the fight against the spread of coronavirus
Russian Direct Investment Fund starts COVID-19 diagnostics using AI technology
The method has been tested on patients with suspected SARS-COV-2 coronavirus in China, according to the developer
US tries to use nuclear power as geopolitical instrument — Chinese Foreign Ministry
US violates its international obligations by suspending WHO funding, according to the Foreign Ministry spokesman
