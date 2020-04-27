Kremlin says coronavirus situation will last for no more than two months

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is expected to reach a plateau in new coronavirus cases by mid-May and in June the situation will be better, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty weekly newspaper.

In "a couple of months" the current hardships over the coronavirus will fade away, Peskov said. "It seems to me that all this won’t last longer," he said, noting that in Italy and Spain the critical phase of the epidemic continued a month and a half at maximum.

"Somewhere in mid-May we should reach this plateau. And then, in the first month of summer probably it would be easier. I repeat that all these hardships will be quickly forgotten," Peskov said.