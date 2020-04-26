Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 80,000

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 6,361 over the past day, reaching 80,949, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

"Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus infection cases to 80,949 (+8.5%) in 85 regions. Some 517 people have been discharged after recovering over the past day and 6,767 over the entire period. Over the past day, 66 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 747," the crisis center reported.

Some 45.9% of new cases (2,920) are without any symptoms.

According to the crisis center, the average daily growth in the number of coronavirus cases has slowed down to 9.5% from 15.3% a week earlier. Over the past seven days, the number of infections has risen by 88.9% compared with 171.1% last week.

New cases have been recorded in 83 regions across the country, including 153 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 151 in St. Petersburg, 105 in the Murmansk Region and 103 in the Republic of Dagestan.

A total of 517 Russians have been discharged from hospitals in 46 regions, including 29 patients in St. Petersburg, another 29 in the Ivanovo Region, 26 people in the Penza Region, 24 people in the Komi Republic and 22 people in the Orlov Region.

Four fatalities have been confirmed in St. Petersburg, and two in the Republic of Mari El, the Kaliningrad and Samara Regions. One person died in Komi, Karachay-Cherkessia and Chuvashia, as well as the Stavropol, Krasnodar, Altai, Primorye, Bryasnk, Vogograd, Tula, Omsk, Pskov, Tver, Rostov, Irkutsk and Novgorod Regions.