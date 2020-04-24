Portugal’s coronavirus cases top 22,700

TASS, April 24. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Potrugal has increased by 444 in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 22,797, the national healthcare agency said Friday.

According to the agency, the number of fatalities rose from 820 to 854. Moreover, more than 1,200 people recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country, with most recoveries reported from the northern parts of the country.

Portugal has imposed a state of emergency until May 2 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Last week, the interior minister announced that the government had extended the shutdown of land border with Spain until May 15 as well as the air travel with Italy until May 6.