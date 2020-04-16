Coronavirus death toll exceeds 100 in Chile — authorities

Over 76,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the world in past day — WHO

BUENOS AIRES, April 17. /TASS/. The coronavirus death toll in Chile has reached 105, the country's deputy health minister Arturo Zuniga told a press conference broadcast by Tele 13 television channel on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, 11 more people died in the last 24 hours," Zuniga said. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Chile reached 8,807, including 534 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The first coronavirus case in Chile was confirmed on March 3. The state of emergency was declared in the country on March 18.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.